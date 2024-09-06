Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Strong Township

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a commercial motor vehicle driver with impaired driving following a traffic stop.
On September 4, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers observed the vehicle driving on Highway 11 in Strong Township with no rear lights activated. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the commercial vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, Simon Golom, 39 years-of-age, of Winnipeg was charged with
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Drive without proper rear light -commercial motor vehicle
- No mudguards -commercial motor vehicle
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Sundridge Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.
If you suspect a driver is impaired, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.