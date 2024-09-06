Convenience Stores Across Ontario Can Now Sell Beer, Wine, Cider And Ready-To-Drink Beverages

Starting today, all licensed convenience stores in Ontario can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, marking the largest expansion of consumer choice and convenience in provincial alcohol sales since the end of prohibition almost 100 years ago. As of September 5, 4,187 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcoholic beverages , in addition to nearly 3,000 other licensed retail outlets as well as takeaway options from licensed bars and restaurants.

“Today’s expansion delivers on our government’s promise to give people in Ontario the same choice and convenience enjoyed by people throughout the rest of Canada,” said Premier Doug Ford. “With today’s announcement, we’re also creating new opportunities to produce and sell world-class Ontario-made beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages in nearly 4,200 convenience stores across the province.”

The government’s phased expansion, which began earlier this year, is giving customers across Ontario more choice and convenience, supporting businesses and helping to promote Ontario-made beverage producers. By the end of October 2024, as part of the government’s plan to expand alcohol sales, every eligible convenience, grocery and big-box grocery store in Ontario will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages if they choose to do so.

“People finally have more options to responsibly and conveniently support local Ontario breweries and wineries – or whatever their drink-of-choice may be – even closer to home, and today’s announcement is another milestone in the government’s commitment to deliver more choice and convenience to consumers,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “In addition to supporting Ontario retailers, domestic producers and workers in the alcohol industry, our vision for a better marketplace has come to life thanks to people and businesses across the province.”

The government is also permanently allowing the transfer of wine and spirits between locations with the same owner and/or affiliated licensees in order to help bars and restaurants effectively manage inventory, and is allowing licensed grocery and convenience stores to display alcoholic beverages in multiple areas of a store, while maintaining small-producer shelf space requirements as well as policies that will continue to ensure the safe and responsible sale of alcohol.

The government will continue to work closely with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and The Beer Store, in addition to consulting and meeting with industry partners, local beverage alcohol producers and other stakeholders as it completes the launch of this new marketplace.