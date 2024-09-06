Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Offers Educational Seminars Too

The 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take to the shores of Georgian Bay this September, unveiling one of the most impressive collections of vintage automobiles on display in Canada. From September 13th to September 15th Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will be turned into an automotive showcase like no other, including vendors, artists, a cars and coffee showcase, a participants’ tour, a live auction, a 50/50 raffle and an awards ceremony finale to wrap it all up.

This is more than just an opportunity to view some of the rarest, most pristine vehicles in North America. The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance also offers two (2) complimentary automotive seminars on Saturday, September 14th for both the public and attendees of the event to enjoy.

The first seminar will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be presented by Hagerty Canada. Aptly titled “Evolution of Mustang”, as Mustang celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Mustang. This seminar will take you along the historic road from Mustang’s inception to launch, the personalization of what made the car iconic through all six generations, and the fun, fast and affordable nature that made the world fall in love.

The second seminar, beginning at 2:15 p.m., will be presented by Chevron Canada, titled “The Ultimate Automotive Lubricant Experience”. Spend an hour learning about the history of engine oil, common misconceptions, and the somewhat uncertain future of the lifeblood of the internal combustion engine. They will also provide some insight into fuel system additives and have some exciting news to share regarding the availability of Techron Fuel System Cleaner in Canada.

Reserve your seat today at https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/events#Seminars