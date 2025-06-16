Muskoka 100 People Who Care Holds First Meeting Of 2025 On June 18

The first Muskoka 100 People Who Care meeting of 2025 is happening this coming Wednesday, June 18, at Patterson Kaye Resort and Seasons Restaurant.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., and organizers encourage attendees to come and support the local restaurant ahead of the meeting. They also ask participants to bring $100 in cash to put in an envelope upon arrival. Attendees will receive a voting ballot once the envelope with their details and donation is returned to the registration desk. Once the presentation is complete, supporters will vote for their chosen charity, ballots will be collected and counted, and the chosen charity will be announced.

The presenting charities for this event are Muskoka Victim Services, YWCA Muskoka and MiND-AID Muskoka. Each will get a maximum of five minutes to speak about their charity and how they would use these extra funds if awarded to their charity.

The group formed last year to fill the void left when 100 Women Who Care in Bracebridge ceased operating. They meet twice a year to raise money for local charities. Last year, they raised $10,840 for Andy’s House hospice in Port Carling and $7,260 for Food4Kids Muskoka.

Click here to RSVP for the meeting. For more information regarding Muskoka 100 People Who Care, visit the group’s website.