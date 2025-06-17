New Breastfeeding Support Group Starting In Bracebridge

Whether you are a new parent who is starting to breastfeed your infant or your baby is a little older, it’s natural to have questions. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) offers free, weekly Breastfeeding Support Groups throughout the community to help answer your questions and support you and your child, and is pleased to share that a new weekly session will be starting at the Bracebridge Library, 34 Salmon Ave., on Wednesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting June 18.

These free, drop-in groups provide parents with a place to talk, share experiences and encourage each other during their breastfeeding experience. Public health nurses offer support and answer your questions about feeding your baby, baby care, infant sleep, developmental stages, and parenting. They also nurture parent-to-parent support and the sharing of experiences.

Although the group in Bracebridge is new, the health unit continues to offer Breastfeeding Support Groups at locations in Alliston, Barrie, Bradford and Collingwood, with most sessions running weekly.

To learn more about Breastfeeding Support Groups and other supports for parents, visit www.smdhu.org/breastfeeding.