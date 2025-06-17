V.K. Greer Memorial Public School Takes Part In A Water Walk

Photo / Article by TLDSB

An inaugural V.K. Greer Memorial Public School (VKG) Water Walk took place on June 11 to remind students and staff that water is living and teach them about the importance of respecting and protecting the natural resource of water.

Supported by the Trillium Lakelands District School Board Student Success Team, and guided by Oshkaabewis Dave Rice of Wasauksing First Nation, Elder Christopher Stock, and Oshbeenis Tabitha Lamoureux, the morning kicked off at the school with a teaching about the importance of water. Each class had two water carriers and were given copper cups to transport water to Mary Lake from a natural water source close to the school. Some students were also given a drum to beat while walking, which represented the heartbeat of all living things. Once students and staff arrived at the beach, a ceremony was performed releasing the water back to the lake.

“We are all connected to water, as it grounds us, runs through us, and is essential for our survival so we need to respect and protect it,” explained VKG staff, Kailey Richter and Lynn Marshall. “The importance of water is woven throughout the Ontario Curriculum from Kindergarten to Grade 8, so in many ways, the Water Walk is a culminating activity for our learning. We hope to further build relationships and respect for the original caretakers of the land through teachings and sharing with/from Elders and Knowledge Holders.”

Throughout the school year, VKG works closely with their Indigenous partners and community members to build meaningful relationships and offer students teaching opportunities, such as learning about the Haudenaushanee and Anishinaabe culture, Ohenten Kariwatekwen (otherwise known as the Thanksgiving Address), and Niizhwaaswi G’mishomisinaanig (The Seven Grandfathers).

“This day was magical. Our Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and friends invited us to this incredible celebration of learning, water, and community,” said VKG principal, Kelli Gates. “This day will be remembered by students and their families for a long time to come. It was a true honour. Chi Miigwech, Nia:wen to all who supported this day.”