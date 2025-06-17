Hydro One Announces 50 Recipients Of The Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant

With grants from Hydro One, Indigenous communities and municipalities will undertake local ice storm recovery efforts

Yesterday, Hydro One announced the 50 Indigenous communities and municipalities that will each receive up to $10,000 through the Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant. The grants will support local recovery efforts after the widespread ice storm that left severe damage across parts of Ontario this past spring. Hydro One marked the announcement with an event in Selwyn Township, a grant recipient that, through their ReLeaf Program, will donate more than 350 trees to residents who experienced vegetation loss as a result of the storm.

“The ice storm caused severe and widespread impacts across the province, leaving many Indigenous communities and municipalities with devastating damage,” said Bronwen Evans, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Hydro One. “We are incredibly grateful to the Indigenous community leaders, local staff and emergency responders who came together to support restoration efforts and keep everyone safe. For us at Hydro One, these are the places we live, work and care about deeply. We will be here as a partner as recovery efforts continue.”

Residents of Selwyn Township’s three wards of Ennismore, Lakefield and Smith will benefit from Hydro One’s grant to support the ReLeaf Program. The program is a tree-planting recovery initiative aimed at restoring habitats, improving air quality, combating flooding and enhancing biodiversity.

“Selwyn Township is incredibly grateful to Hydro One for their generous support,” said Sherry Senis, Mayor, Selwyn Township. “This grant allows us to work with residents to contribute to the community’s recovery and beautification. Together, we’re planting the seeds for a more resilient and sustainable future.”

“All of Peterborough County was deeply impacted by the ice storm this spring. Some places may never look the same,” said Bonnie Clark, Warden, Peterborough County. “It’s wonderful to see Hydro One in the community long after the power was restored to help with rebuilding.”

The damage caused by the 2025 ice storm was severe and widespread, with three days of ice accumulation causing uprooted trees, downed lines and more than 2,700 broken poles across the province. Hydro One crews, alongside 30 Canadian utility partners and contractors, worked day and night in freezing rain, snow and wind to restore power. Several Indigenous communities and municipalities declared states of emergency due to the storm, and in many places, clean-up is ongoing.

“The ice storm left widespread damage across the province, and in many places, including Selwyn, clean-up is still underway,” said Dave Smith, Minister of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha. “Hydro One crews worked tirelessly to get power restored quickly and safely, and the company’s support didn’t stop there. The Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant will go a long way to revitalizing Selwyn Township.”

The following First Nations and municipalities were selected as recipients of Hydro One’s Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant:

Alderville First Nation Alnwick Haldimand Township City of Barrie Beausoleil Island First Nation Town of Bracebridge Municipality of Brighton Brock Township Cavan-Monaghan Township Central Elgin Township Municipality of Centre Hastings Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation Chippewas of Nawash First Nation Chippewas of Rama First Nation Curve Lake First Nation Douro-Dummer Township Essa Township Georgian Bay Township Georgian Bluffs Township Town of Georgina Haliburton County Hamilton Township Hiawatha First Nation Town of Innisfil North Kawartha Township Marmora and Lake Township Melancthon Township Town of Midland Minden Hills Township Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation Mono Township Moose Deer Point First Nation District Municipality of Muskoka Muskoka Lakes Township City of Orillia Oro-Medonte Township Town of Penetanguishene Peterborough County Municipality of Port Hope Ramara Township Selwyn Township Severn Township Sheguiandah First Nation Simcoe County Southgate Township Tay Township Municipality of Trent Lakes Municipality of Tweed Uxbridge Township Wahta Mohawk Nation Wasauksing First Nation

