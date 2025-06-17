OPP Find Impaired Driver On Highway 400 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving and stunt driving charges.

On June 16, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. Officers stopped a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Further investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Brian Easton, 37 years-of-age of Mississauga Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Fail to surrender insurance card

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 31, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.