Bracebridge Offers 2026 Grant Opportunities For Local Events, Tourism, And Community Initiatives

The application deadline for all grant opportunities is Monday, September 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Event Tourism Grant

Local festivals and events play a vital role in driving tourism and boosting the local economy while building community pride and engagement. The Event Tourism Grant is an annual funding program for festivals, events, and sporting events that demonstrate a positive impact on Bracebridge, providing measurable benefits to the town’s tourism sector.

Eligible funding is not to exceed 33% of the overall event budget, up to a maximum of $5,000.

To be eligible to apply: