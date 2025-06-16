Bracebridge Offers 2026 Grant Opportunities For Local Events, Tourism, And Community Initiatives

The Town of Bracebridge is now accepting applications for its 2026 community grant programs, supporting local festivals, tourism-driven events, and community development initiatives. These grants aim to foster vibrant community experiences, encourage local engagement, and stimulate the town’s tourism economy.
Event Tourism Grant
Local festivals and events play a vital role in driving tourism and boosting the local economy while building community pride and engagement. The Event Tourism Grant is an annual funding program for festivals, events, and sporting events that demonstrate a positive impact on Bracebridge, providing measurable benefits to the town’s tourism sector.
Eligible funding is not to exceed 33% of the overall event budget, up to a maximum of $5,000.
To be eligible to apply:
- Events must take place in the 2026 calendar year;
- Events must be hosted in Bracebridge; and
- Events must align with at least one of the Town’s tourism pillars: taste, create, and live.
Community Grant Program
The Town of Bracebridge values the contributions made by not-for-profit organizations and community groups that support residents through essential projects, programs, and services. The Community Grant Program provides one-time funding to help bring these initiatives to life.
Applications are evaluated based on:
- Organizational mission and mandate;
- Level of volunteer participation;
- Other sources of revenue or matching funds;
- Proposed use of funds; and
- Relevance and benefit to the Bracebridge community.
To be eligible to apply:
- Organizations must demonstrate that requested funds will support a specific project occurring within the 2026 calendar year that benefits local residents.
For eligibility and application information, visit, bracebridge.ca/communitygrants
Key dates at a glance:
- Application launch: June 16, 2025
- Application deadline: September 8, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.
- Funding period: January 1 to December 31, 2026