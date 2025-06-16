OSPCA And Humane Society Supports Northern Animals Affected By Wildfires 

As wildfires continue to impact Northern Ontario and Western Canada, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is responding to support animals and families displaced by these devastating events.

“The wildfires are creating desperate situations for animals,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Northern Regional Manager, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We stay in close contact with first responders, community partners, and First Nations Chiefs, and respond quickly when requests for assistance come in – ensuring animals get the support they need, when they need it most.”

Through 11 emergency requests coordinated via the government’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, the Ontario SPCA has shipped over 37,000 lbs. of pet food and supplies to affected regions. The Ontario SPCA is now preparing to expand its response and is calling on the public for support.

While government resources help cover the cost of food and supplies during evacuations, donations are needed to support animals in areas at risk. This includes providing pet food, emergency supplies, transportation, and temporary sheltering. Support will also be needed in affected communities long after the fires are extinguished to ensure animals continue to receive adequate supplies and care.

Pet Valu has stepped up to support the Ontario SPCA’s emergency efforts with a $10,000 product donation through its Companions for ChangeTM program. As part of this donation, Pet Valu is sending vital supplies – including bowls, collars, leashes, crates, and food – to Thunder Bay to support relief efforts.

Animal rescue organizations looking to support animals affected by wildfires are encouraged to contact the Ontario SPCA, which is coordinating efforts and directing support to the areas that need resources.

“Right now, our greatest need is supporting communities that haven’t been evacuated but are already facing serious challenges due to wildfires,” says Wogenstahl. “When a call for help comes in, we need to be ready to support the animals impacted by the fires, both in the short term, and in the months ahead as communities recover.”

To donate to the Ontario SPCA’s Wildfire Emergency Fund, please visit: ontariospca.ca