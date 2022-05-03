Multiple Vehicles And Business Hit In Ramara Township, Driver Charged

The Orillia OPP have charged one male in relation to a single vehicle collision where multiple vehicles and a business were struck in Ramara Township.

On April 29, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m, Orillia OPP responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle striking a business and several vehicles on Highway 12 south of Rama Road.

One occupant was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old male was charged with Dangerous Operation. He was released on an undertaking to appear in Court on May 31, 2022 at the Orillia Court of Justice

The name of the accused was not released.