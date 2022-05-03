CAA Named Canada’s Most Trusted Brand Across All Age Categories

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has been named the most trusted brand in Canada for the third year in a row in the annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index, released today.

CAA was the only company to finish in the Gustavson Top Ten across all age groups, and also grabbed first in brand trust among insurance companies for the fifth year running.

“These rankings reinforce the commitment of everyone at CAA to focus on doing our best for our over 6.5 million Members, of all ages, from coast to coast,” says Tim Shearman, President and CEO of CAA National.

Brand performance tends to vary by age, but CAA placed among the top 10 for people ages 35 and under, 35 to 55 years of age, and 55 years and older. CAA has been rated one of Canada’s top two most trusted brands in the index for six years running.

“CAA is proud of our evolving suite of services, including comprehensive insurance offerings and travel services, one of Canada’s leading Rewards programs, and of course our exceptional emergency roadside assistance,” Shearman said. “For over a century CAA has also acted as a voice for the travelling public on issues that range from road safety to consumer protection.”

Conducted by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria, the eighth annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index asked more than 9,000 consumers to score 412 prominent national and global companies and brands, across 33 industry sectors, on a range of brand value measures.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association