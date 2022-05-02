Five Wildland Fires In The Northeast Region So Far This Season

There are no new wildland fires that were confirmed in the northeast region by late Monday afternoon.

There is one active fire in the Northeast region:

Pembroke 1: Confirmed on April 30. Eight hectare fire located five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake. Currently under control.

There has been a total of five wildland fires in the Northeast region this season thus far. The following four fires are now out:

Sault Ste. Marie 1: First wildland fire of the 2022. Confirmed on April 29. It was a 0.2 hectare fire located near the junction of Hwy 17 and Hwy 522 north of Sault Ste Marie. It was declared out the same evening. Sudbury 1: Confirmed on April 30. It was a 0.4 hectare grass fire located south of Nepewassi Lake Rd near Estaire. It was declared out the same evening. Hearst 1: Confirmed on April 30. It was a 0.1 hectare fire approximately 10 km east of Kapuskasing along the Hwy 11 corridor. It was declared out the same day. North Bay 1: Confirmed on May 1. Two hectare grass fire located near Button’s Corner, north of Hwy 558. It was declared out this afternoon. To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow them on Twitter in English and French @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.