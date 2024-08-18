Multi Vehicle Crash On Hwy, 400 Leads To Criminal Charges For Elmvale Resident

A multi vehicle crash investigation on Highway 400, Tay Township on August 12, 2024 has lead to a number of criminal charges for the driver of one of the involved vehicles – Michael E. Williams 59 years of Elmvale.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were dispatched to the crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, south of Quarry Road at approximately 7:03 a.m. along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Tay Township Fire Services.

After an on-scene investigation the driver of a black Didge Ram pick up which was involved in the crash was transported to an area hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the driver was treated by emergency room staff with a subsequent interaction with the treating physician who was physically assaulted and an assisting nurse was verbally threatened.

A further forensics based investigation in continuing in this case, investigating officers have currently charged the driver with the following offences.

Failure to stop after accident

Dangerous operation

Assault

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 26, 2024.