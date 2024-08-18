TARA Talks Conference Coming To Orillia This Fall

Fuel Innovation, the City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, in collaboration with the Sandbox Centre Barrie is excited to bring TARA Talks, a business skills and professional development conference for female-identifying entrepreneurs and business leaders, to Orillia this fall.

“TARA Talks coming to Orillia represents an exceptional opportunity for our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We are pleased to support an initiative that contributes to growth and innovation in our local economy. This conference not only empowers female-identifying entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, but also fosters a spirit of collaboration and networking that is vital for the continued development of our business landscape.”

The TARA Talks conference will be held on Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creative Nomad Studios (23 Mississaga St. W.). The attendees will experience insightful discussions from more than 10 female speakers and build valuable connections with industry professionals. The event will offer distinctive opportunities for professional growth, providing insights into industry trends, leadership development, and strategies for career advancement.

“Fuel Innovation is dedicated to fostering the growth of the local economy by offering support to entrepreneurs and corporate innovators in our community,” said Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation. “Our partnership with Sandbox Centre to bring TARA Talks to Orillia aims to support the local innovation landscape by uniting female-identifying visionary leaders, creative thinkers, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs, closer to their homes.”

This dynamic event promises to be a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and inspiration, aimed at catalyzing new ideas and fostering a collaborative community in Orillia and Lake Country.

The TARA Talks program aims to empower and uplift women in business across various professional spheres and was established by conference founders, Dina Tzirakos-Hawker the Managing Director of the Sandbox Centre, and Geneviève Lagacé-Gore, the President of Marquee Benefits.

“Born from a brainstorming session, we created TARA Talks with a spark of inspiration from those famous 18-minute discussions. This conference is our vision brought to life, blending empowerment, upskilling, networking, and mental wellness to foster a community of strong, interconnected women in business. It’s a celebration of holistic success for every woman in the professional sphere,” said Dina Tzirakos-Hawker, TARA Talks conference co-founder and Managing Director of the Sandbox Centre.

Registration fees are $65 and can be purchased at taratalksorillia.eventbrite.ca. Early bird pricing of $50 is available until Aug. 30, 2024, at 4 p.m. For more information, including the conference agenda, visit orillia.ca/innovation.