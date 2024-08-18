Distraction Theft Has Haliburton Highlands OPP Looking For Tips

Information is limited but here is what we know.

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance to identify two individuals in relation to a theft investigation in Haliburton.

On August 9, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP received a report of a theft at a local business. One individual distracted the employee by leading them to the back of the store, while the other stole money from the cash register.

The two individuals were seen driving a black sedan. The first individual is described as a female with black hair. The second is described as a tall, heavy-set male, with black curly hair, a beard, and tattoos.

The OPP is requesting that if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and saw anything suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, to please call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.