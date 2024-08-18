OPP RIDE Checks Continue Throughout The Year On Area Roadways

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment continue to conduct the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program on Detachment patrolled roadways/trails throughout the year. This important road safety initiative is one of many ways officers enforce impaired driving legislation and help keep our roads safe. Lately, 10 R.I.D.E. programs were set up on area roadways stopping 112 vehicles and checks made on their drivers for signs of impairment.

Always interesting are those vehicles that take action to avoid going through these R.I.D.E. programs, such as the following.

On August 13, 2024 at approximately 2:47 a.m. a vehicle approaching a R.I.D.E. program set up for both east and west bound Heritage Drive traffic between Wye Valley Road and Old Fort Road made a U-turn and fled the scene. Officers in the area located the suspect vehicle. Officers spoke with the driver and entered a drinking and driving investigation resulting in a Three -Day (ADLS) drivers licence suspension and a vehicle tow.

On August 13, 2024 at approximately 11:23 p.m. officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Vinden Street, Midland when a vehicle approaching the R.I.D.E. pulled suddenly into a private driveway. Officers in the area spoke with the driver and as a result a 17 year old Midland male driver was charged criminally with Obstruct Peace Officer and released to a future Ontario Court of Justice date, also two passengers in the vehicle were charged with drinking under age under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA).