Gravenhurst Community Improvement Program Now Includes Additional Properties

Following the August committee of the whole meeting, town council approved an expansion to the existing Community Improvement Program boundaries to include additional properties along Bethune Drive.

Property owners and tenants in the newly included area will now be able to apply to the program for all grant categories. New this year is the introduction of a pilot program for businesses that have purchased or will purchase cameras for their locations. If a property owner/tenant has purchased a security camera and enrolled in the CAMSafe program, they may be eligible to receive up to $250 in reimbursement funds.

For full details on the Camera Reimbursement Pilot and a map of the new CIP boundaries visit www.gravenhurst.ca/cip. Applications for both programs will open Sept. 3, 2024 and intake closes December 15, 2024.

The program assists property and business owners within the Community Improvement Area through several grant reimbursement programs that help with the costs of improving the look and viability of the community. The program has contributed more than $700,000.00 in grants and leveraged almost $11 million in local investment.

The Community Improvement Program provides targeted investment to develop a more attractive, safe, and efficient community within the urban core.

“The approved expansion helps deliver valuable improvement funds to more property owners and the introduction of the new camera pilot will help increase camera coverage of the community and support safety initiatives,” said Amy Taylor, manager of economic development.

Interested applicants are encouraged to make an appointment with the town’s economic development team for assistance with their application and to ensure all criteria are met prior to submission.