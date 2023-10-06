Mr. Rooter Plumbing Offers Clog Prevention Tips For Thanksgiving Weekend

Preventing kitchen and bathroom drain clogs around the Thanksgiving holidays is essential to ensure a smoothly running household during this busy time. To help homeowners enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a Neighbourly® company, is offering the following Thanksgiving Plumbing Preparedness Checklist:

Garburator Etiquette: Remind guests not to dispose of inappropriate items down the garburator, such as fats, grease, butter, oils, potato and cucumber peels, bones, fruit rinds, stems, and cores. Kitchen Drain Strainers: Place drain strainers over kitchen drains to prevent food particles from clogging pipes. Bathroom Essentials: Provide a wastebasket in each bathroom for non-flushable items and consider using drain strainers in shower drains to catch hair before it causes blockages. Faucet and Shower Head Maintenance: Regularly clean calcium deposits from faucets and shower heads to maintain their performance. Water Heater Care: To ensure maximum water heater efficiency, periodically flush accumulated sediment from the bottom of the tank using the drain valve. Toilet Check: Inspect toilets for leaky flappers and loose flush chains, and keep a plunger readily available near each toilet, just in case. Professional Drain Cleaning: Get slow drains professionally cleaned before guests arrive to prevent plumbing mishaps.

“It’s important that plumbing issues don’t spoil your Thanksgiving Day,” said Matt Kunz, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighbourly company. “By following tips on our Holiday Plumbing Preparedness Checklist, homeowners can be better prepared to enjoy time with friends and family and not have to worry about potential plumbing issues.”

Kunz states that if homeowners do notice symptoms such as water backing up out of a sink drain, slow drainage after water accumulates, toilet water bubbling when using sinks, gurgling sounds from drains after using appliances, pools of water near bathtubs or sinks, or foul odours, especially around the kitchen sink or sewer drains, it could indicate a drain clog.

“Water damage can spread quickly, so homeowners should address any potential plumbing issues,” said Kunz. “With any signs of a possible plumbing clog or leak, contact a service professional so the problem does not create further issues in the home.”

Don’t let plumbing issues disrupt Thanksgiving Day festivities. By following these preventive measures, you can reduce the risk of kitchen and bathroom drain clogs and enjoy a hassle-free Thanksgiving holiday with your family and guests.

To learn more about clogged drains, visit mrrooter.ca/residential-services/clogged-drains/.