Three People Electrocuted While At Work In Orillia

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a local business after to individuals were electrocuted while at work.

On October 5, 2023, shortly before noon, Orillia OPP along with Orillia Fire and the County of Simcoe paramedics, responded to a shocking call from a local business on Commerce Drive in the City of Orillia.

Orillia OPP was alerted to reports of an electrocution at a local business that left three individuals transported to a local area hospital, as a precaution with no injuries. The business was left without power and the Ministry of Labour (MOL) was called in to complete the investigation.