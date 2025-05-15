Moving Muskoka Forward Together: Muskoka Launches Its First Transportation Master Plan

Muskoka is growing rapidly, and upgrades to the transportation network are needed to support the current and future population. To help plan for the future, the District of Muskoka has launched its first Transportation Master Plan (TMP).

The TMP is a long-range plan that will guide transportation across Muskoka over the next 30 years. It will set out strategies and policies to support population growth, improve safety, and identify key infrastructure projects for the years ahead.

Over the next 30 years, the increase in population and tourism will help attract people to Muskoka, and many people may want more ways to travel and move around the area. Ensuring that the roads provide safe connections between communities and support all road users is important to the growth of Muskoka.

The TMP will focus on key areas such as:

Road safety

Traffic flow

Active transportation

Alternative or emerging mobility options

Environmental impact

The first phase of the study focuses on developing a vision for the District’s transportation future.

Have your say and help us move Muskoka forward together.

Community input is an important part of this project. Residents are invited to share their ideas through an online survey open now until mid-June. There will also be several opportunities to participate in person at pop-up events and community information sessions, or by contacting the project team directly.

For more details and to take the survey, visit engagemuskoka.ca/transportation-master-plan.