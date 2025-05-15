Almaguin Highlands OPP arrest two impaired drivers within minutes of each other.

On Sunday May 11th, 2025, at approximately 1:30am., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 518 West, Mcmurrich-Monteith.

Through investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to a nearby detachment for further testing.

Joseph Antcliffe, 40 years-of-age, from Mcmurrich-Monteith, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Drive motor vehicle no validation on plate

Vehicle modified – fail to apply for new permit

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Several minutes later, officers from the Almaguin Highlands OPP also conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11, Laurier Township.

Further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

Jamie-Lynne Boyko, 39 years-of-age, from Cochrane, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

Failure or Refusal to comply with a demand

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday June 12, 2025, in Sundridge.

Both drivers were issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.