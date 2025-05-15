Driver Charged For Going 160km/hr On Hwy. 11 In Sundridge

A traffic stop on Highway 11 in the Village of Sundridge has resulted in a stunt driving charge.

On May 12, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting radar patrol on Highway 11 when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at over 160km/hr in a posted 110km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop, and as a result the 24- year-old driver from Unionville was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Additionally, the driver received a 30-day drivers licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on July 8, 2025.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises anyone with an urgent traffic complaint or concerns that someone may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 911 immediately.

For non-emergency traffic complaints, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.opp.ca/reportacrime. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).