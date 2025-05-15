Treasure Hunt Program Returns To Orillia For 2025

Attention all Orillia treasure hunters, the City of Orillia Waste Management Advisory Committee’s annual Treasure Hunt program is returning once again, kicking off May 17, 2025.

The Treasure Hunt program runs on the third weekend of the month from May to October 2025 to encourage the reuse or recycling of large household items.

Residents are encouraged to leave unwanted, but still useful, household items at the curb after 5 p.m. on the Friday of the event weekend, but must remove all uncollected items by Sunday at 11 p.m. (or by Mondays for long weekends).

Residents who fail to remove uncollected “treasures” from the curb will be subject to fines pursuant to Chapter 877 of the City of Orillia Municipal Code – Solid Waste Management.

Mark these 2025 Treasure Hunt dates on your calendar:

May 17–19

June 21–22

July 19–20

Aug.16–17

Sept. 20–21

Oct. 18–1

Residents are reminded to take items placed at the curb only. Do not take any items from the lawn. All treasures are claimed in “as is” condition.

If residents wish to further embark on a treasure hunt, residents can visit the Waste Diversion Site (100 Kitchener St.). There are different types of items in the City’s Reuse Depot to take free of charge. Items include household items, such as pictures, furniture, and books; paints, stains, and paint thinners; car care products, such as waxes and polishes; home and garden products, and more!

For more details on the City’s Treasure Hunt and other reuse programs, visit orillia.ca/treasurehunt.