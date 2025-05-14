Orillia Now Permits Up To Four Units On A Lot

New housing rules help unlock $4.5 million in federal funding for Orillia

The City of Orillia is making it easier to build more homes by allowing up to four dwelling units on a single lot across the city and allowing for a range of residential uses on certain commercially-zoned lands in West Orillia.

This change is part of an effort to qualify for $4.5 million in federal housing funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) through the Housing Accelerator Fund (Round 2).

“As a Council, we are committed to increasing housing in our community, and this funding from CMHC gives us the opportunity to take meaningful steps to fast-track new housing initiatives and boost supply,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “By updating key policies, we’re making real progress in supporting more housing options, especially affordable ones, right here in Orillia, while unlocking millions in federal investment.”

Previously, Orillia allowed a maximum of three units per lot. Now, that number has been increased to four, helping property owners add more housing options in established neighbourhoods. While this change opens the door to more housing, property owners still need to follow building regulations. To assist, the City has released a resource guide, which is available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/MultiUnit.

A range of residential uses are also now permitted on commercially-zoned lands where the big box stores are located in West Orillia. This change will provide more opportunities for residential development and infill development on underutilized commercial sites.

“We are committed to keeping our planning policies current and taking opportunities that increase our supply of housing,” said Katy Modaressi, Director of Development and Infrastructure Planning. “This is a smart way to make better use of existing land and bring more homes to Orillia.”

So far, Orillia has received $1.1 million in federal funding from CMHC. To unlock the full $4.5 million, the City must:

Implement nine policy changes that support new housing (five are already in place)

Issue 908 new residential building permits by 2027

Build at least 100 new affordable housing units

These changes are part of the City’s long-term plan to make housing more available and affordable for residents.

To learn more about the City’s ongoing efforts to support housing development and view the latest updates, visit orillia.ca/housing.