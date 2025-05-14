Town Of Bracebridge Advances To Next Stage In Former Memorial Arena Site Redevelopment

The Town of Bracebridge is moving forward with the next phase in the redevelopment of the former Memorial Arena site, following the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) earlier this year. The RFP process invited qualified developers to submit plans that align with the Town’s Downtown Master Plan, with a mandatory affordable housing component and optional elements such as retail, childcare, and enhancements to nearby public spaces.

A confidential staff report detailing the RFP results was presented to the Planning and Development Committee on May 7. In accordance with Section 239(2)(c) and (f) of the Municipal Act, 2001, the discussion occurred in a closed session to protect the integrity of potential land transactions and solicitor-client communications. This confidentiality ensures fairness in a complex process involving multiple stakeholders and negotiations.

With Council’s direction, staff are now authorized to proceed to the next stage as outlined in the RFP. This includes entering into negotiations with the preferred respondent to refine the proposed development and establish the necessary agreements.

The project remains in the early stages of implementation. As required by the RFP, no formal agreement will be executed until all conditions are met, including Council’s final approval. The Town remains committed to advancing a redevelopment plan that enhances housing accessibility, supports downtown vibrancy, and reflects community priorities, as envisioned in the Downtown Master Plan.

Further updates will be shared as the project progresses through future milestones.