9th Annual Charlee’s Run Raises Over $143,000 To Support Families And Newborn Care At OSMH  

The 9th annual Charlee’s Run presented by Lake Country Office Solutions took place on Saturday, May 3rd, with more than 1,000 registrants and supporters in attendance at Tudhope Park, Orillia.

Created to honour the memory of Charlee Clare Holmes and support families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss, Charlee’s Run has grown steadily over the past nine years while connecting the community through shared experiences.

“Thank you to this community for coming together to help us show other families missing a piece of their hearts, that they are not alone,” said Mallory Holmes, event founder and mother to Charlee. “It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to remember one. So, thank you for remembering with us.”

Charlee’s Run has also made a significant impact at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), helping to fund enhancements and life-saving equipment for the hospital’s Regional Women and Children Program. Proceeds have supported the purchase of critical items that directly contribute to saving the lives of newborns and supporting families during their most vulnerable moments.

This year’s event raised over $143,000, bringing the total raised since the event’s inception to $893,000 for the smallest patients at OSMH.

“We are absolutely humbled by the support and turnout once again for this event,” said Dave Holmes, co-founder and father of Charlee.

Funds from this year’s run will support the hospital’s bereavement program and help purchase new bedside bassinets for the birthing unit, replacing those that are over 20 years old.

“Being able to purchase new bassinets will allow us to continue providing the best possible care for babies and families right here in Orillia,” said Laura Ferris, Program Director, Surgery and Regional Women & Children Services at OSMH. “Thank you to the Charlee’s Run village for continuing to care for our smallest community members.”

One of the most poignant moments of the event is the bubble ceremony to honour the memory of the little lives lost too soon. This year, 150 names were spoken aloud in remembrance.

For first-time participants Jodi and Michael Pandelidis and their son, Leo, the event was deeply meaningful.

“We found out about Charlee’s Run from one of the OSMH nurses when we were asking about ways to give back,” said Jodi. “Fundraising for the hospital has been our way of expressing that gratitude. It means everything to us to support the people and the place that gave our son Leo such a strong start.”

Their team, Roaring Leo’s, raised $5,038.47 an amount that will be matched by Michael’s employer TC Energy.

“We are incredibly proud that Charlee’s Run continues to be an outlet for families while providing care for others in our community,” said Perry Esler, OSMH Foundation President & CEO. “Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and every individual and team who fundraised to make this year another truly impactful success.”

This year’s top fundraisers included the Jensen’s Joggers team, collecting over $8,500, and the top individual fundraiser was three-year-old Evelyne French who raised more than $4,500. The OPP Recruit Class S23 made a surprise donation of $1,000 after volunteering their time throughout the event.

Face painting, arts and crafts, and ice cream, added to the family-friendly atmosphere, with participants choosing between 1KM and 5KM walk/run routes.

With over 1,000 babies born annually at OSMH and the hospital serving as a regional health system for high-risk pregnancies across Simcoe Muskoka, the continued success of

Charlee’s Run plays a vital role in enhancing care for families across the region.