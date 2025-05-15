Residents Urged To Be Cautious And FireSmart As Wildfire Risk Increases

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is reminding residents to use extreme caution with all outdoor flames and to take proactive steps around their properties as the wildfire risk in our area continues to grow.

In the past week, firefighters have responded to several human-caused wildland fires, many of which could have been prevented. With the Fire Danger Rating now at High, conditions are dry, and new fires can start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge suppression efforts.

“Careless burning, unattended campfires, and improperly discarded smoking materials are some of the leading causes of wildland fires we’re seeing right now,” said Fire Chief Gary Monahan. “We’re asking everyone to do their part, be responsible with fire and take steps to reduce risks around your home.”

Wildfire Prevention Starts with You

One of the best tools available to residents is the FireSmart Canada program, which offers practical steps homeowners can take to protect their properties. Now is the time to clean up leftover yard debris from winter and reduce potential fuel sources that can feed a fire.

Simple actions that make a big difference include:

Clearing leaves, pine needles, and dead grass from around your home, decks, steps, and fences.

Removing fallen branches and limbs that came down over the winter.

Raking and bagging debris at least 1.5 metres away from structures.

Keeping grass trimmed short and well-watered.

Trimming tree branches that hang within two metres of your roof or siding.

Moving firewood and other flammable items at least 10 metres away from your home.

Creating defensible space around your home can significantly slow or even stop the spread of a wildfire. The FireSmart Canada website offers free homeowner guides and checklists designed specifically for communities like ours. Visit firesmartcanada.ca to learn more.

Residents are reminded that daytime burning is not permitted, and all burning must comply with local fire bylaws. Always check the current fire danger rating and ensure conditions are safe before lighting any fire.

For fire safety questions or to report a concern, contact the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department at 705-789-5201 or visit huntsville.ca or lakeofbays.on.ca.