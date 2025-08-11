Two People Arrested For Thefts From Vehicles In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals in connection to thefts from vehicles in Parry Sound.

On July 27, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of several thefts from vehicles in the Waubeek Street area in the Town of Parry Sound. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves earlier in the night. Officers were able to locate the thieves as they were using credit cards stolen from vehicles at various locations around Parry Sound.

Justinn South 33-years-of-age of London Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Use of credit card – three counts

Trespassing by nights – seven counts

Theft under $5000 – three counts

Theft of a credit card – three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with lawful use, enjoyment of property – nine counts

Identity theft

Fail to comply with probation order – three counts

Jessica Nixon 33-years-of-age of Georgian Bay Township was arrested and charged with:

Use of credit card – three counts

Trespassing by nights – seven counts

Theft under $5000 – three counts

Theft of a credit card – three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with lawful use, enjoyment of property – nine counts

Identity theft

Fail to comply with release order

Both accused where held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and are scheduled to appear on August 8, 2025

Police are reminding members of the public to keep valuables out of sight and to make sure vehicles are locked.