Two People Arrested For Thefts From Vehicles In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals in connection to thefts from vehicles in Parry Sound.
On July 27, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of several thefts from vehicles in the Waubeek Street area in the Town of Parry Sound. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves earlier in the night. Officers were able to locate the thieves as they were using credit cards stolen from vehicles at various locations around Parry Sound.
Justinn South 33-years-of-age of London Ontario was arrested and charged with:
- Use of credit card – three counts
- Trespassing by nights – seven counts
- Theft under $5000 – three counts
- Theft of a credit card – three counts
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with lawful use, enjoyment of property – nine counts
- Identity theft
- Fail to comply with probation order – three counts
Jessica Nixon 33-years-of-age of Georgian Bay Township was arrested and charged with:
- Use of credit card – three counts
- Trespassing by nights – seven counts
- Theft under $5000 – three counts
- Theft of a credit card – three counts
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with lawful use, enjoyment of property – nine counts
- Identity theft
- Fail to comply with release order
Both accused where held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and are scheduled to appear on August 8, 2025
Police are reminding members of the public to keep valuables out of sight and to make sure vehicles are locked.