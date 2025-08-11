Dallas Smith Announces First-Ever All Acoustic Tour With Stops In Muskoka, Orillia, Parry Sound

Multi-platinum country artist Dallas Smith is set to hit the road this fall with his first-ever acoustic tour, Dallas Smith & His Band (Unplugged), spanning over 50 intimate dates across Canada. Joined by rising talent Brock Phillips – signed to Smith’s own label, Local Hay Records – the stripped-down, unplugged run will reimagine Smith’s chart-topping hits in an intimate acoustic setting, offering fans a rare and powerful new way to experience his music.”

Kicking off October 3 in Fort St. John, BC, and wrapping up on December 14 in Belleville, ON, the tour will reach cities from coast to coast, including Victoria, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal and Ottawa.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on loud stages with big production, and I love that energy,” says Smith. “But there’s something special about taking it all back to the songs, the stories, and the raw connection that happens when it’s just you, your long-time band, and the audience. I’ve never done a full acoustic tour before – this feels like the perfect time, and I’m excited to bring this experience across Canada.”

With a career that bridges genres and generations, Smith continues to break boundaries and connect with fans across the country. Dallas Smith & His Band (Unplugged) offers a fresh and powerful new way to experience the music that’s made him one of Canada’s most celebrated and respected voices.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10AM local time in all markets. Visit www.dallassmithmusic.com for full tour details and ticket information.

DALLAS SMITH & HIS BAND (UNPLUGGED) 2025 TOUR DATES:

October 3 – North Peace Cultural Centre – Fort St. John, BC

October 4 – Douglas J. Cardinal Centre – Grand Prairie, AB

October 5 – CN Centre – Prince George, BC

October 7 – Lester Centre of the Arts – Prince Rupert, BC

October 8 – Mount Elizabeth Theatre – Kitimat, BC

October 9 – R.E.M. Lee Theatre – Terrace, BC

October 11 – Abbotsford Arts Centre – Abbotsford, BC

October 14 – Charlie White Theatre – Sidney, BC

October 15 – McPherson Playhouse – Victoria, BC

October 16 – Tidemark Theatre – Campbell River, BC

October 17 – Cowichan Performing Arts Centre – Duncan, BC

October 18 – Sid Williams Theatre – Courtenay, BC

October 19 – Port Theatre – Nanaimo, BC

October 21 – Massey Theatre – New Westminster, BC

October 22 – Sagebrush Theatre – Kamloops, BC

October 24 – Vernon Performing Arts Centre – Vernon, BC

October 25 – Kelowna Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC

October 26 – Charles Bailey Theatre – Trail, BC

October 27 – Key City Theatre – Cranbrook, BC

October 28 – Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

October 29 – Memorial Auditorium, Red Deer, AB

October 31 – Reid Field House – Cold Lake, AB

November 1 – River Cree Event Centre – Enoch, MB

November 2 – Esplanade Theatre – Medicine Hat, AB

November 4 – Living Sky Casino – Swift Current, SK

November 5 – Gold Horse Casino – Lloydminster, AB

November 6 – Dakota Dunes Casino – Saskatoon, SK

November 7 – Club Regent Event Centre – Winnipeg, MB

November 8 – Painted Hand Casino – Yorkton, SK

November 9 – Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium – Brandon, MB

November 19 – Harbourfront Theatre – Summerside, PEI

November 21 – Casino New Brunswick – Moncton, NB

November 22 – Casino Nova Scotia – Halifax, NS

November 23 – Fredericton Playhouse – Fredericton, NB

November 25 – Théâtre Imperial Bell – Montreal, QC

November 27 – Mattamy Theatre – Milton, ON

November 28 – Southam Hall (National Arts Centre) – Ottawa, ON

November 29 – Centennial Hall – London, ON

November 30 – Wingham Town Hall – Wingham, ON

December 2 – Burlington Performing Arts Centre – Burlington, ON

December 3 – Partridge Hall – St. Catharines, ON

December 4 – Sanderson Centre – Brantford, ON

December 5 – Pickering Casino Resort – Pickering, ON

December 6 – Legacy Hall (Deerhurst Resort) – Huntsville, ON

December 8 – Stockey Centre – Parry Sound, ON

December 9 – Orillia Opera House – Orillia, ON

December 10 – Kingston Grand Theatre – Kingston, ON

December 11 – Kiwanis Theatre – Chatham, ON

December 12 – FLATO Academy Theatre – Lindsay, ON

December 13 – River Run Centre – Guelph, ON

December 14 – Empire Theatre – Belleville, ON