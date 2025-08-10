This October, Muskoka Gets Real About Climate. Are You In? Living Smarter in a Changing Climate: 2025 Muskoka Summit on the Environment

What does a smarter, more sustainable future look like for Muskoka? This October, the Muskoka Summit on the Environment returns with a bold challenge: to rethink how we live, build, and thrive in a rapidly changing world. While rooted in Muskoka, the conversations and solutions emerging from this Summit will resonate far beyond. The challenges we face are shared, and so are the opportunities to act.

Hosted by the Muskoka Watershed Council, the 2025 Summit will take place on Friday, October 3, at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre in Bracebridge, Ontario. Join leaders, experts, and engaged citizens at Muskoka’s premier environmental conference—tickets are available now at www.muskokasummit.org.

With this year’s theme, “Living Smarter,” the event will bring together international leaders in climate resilience, sustainable development, and green innovation to explore solutions that are both environmentally responsible and economically viable.

Grounded in the realities of climate adaptation, the 2025 Summit will address urgent concerns such as our need to adapt to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events like wildfires and floods, and our need to mitigate climate change by changing how we build, live and play here. Rather than viewing sustainability and prosperity as competing priorities, the Summit will explore how the two can work hand-in-hand.

This year’s speakers include:

· Dr. Anabela Bonada, Managing Director, Climate Science, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo

· Chris Magwood, Manager of Carbon-Free Buildings at RMI; Cofounder, Builders for Climate Action

· Jeff Lehman, Municipal Leader with experience in Barrie and Muskoka

· Angela Nagy, CEO, GreenStep Solutions, headquartered in Kelowna, BC

· Anita Krajnc, Global Campaigner, Plant-Based Treaty

The Summit is open to full-time and seasonal residents, policymakers, students, business owners, and anyone passionate about building a more sustainable future for their business, community, or home. It’s a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and engage in a solutions-focused dialogue.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of SLR Consulting, Lakeland Generation, Greenland Consulting Engineers, and the Town of Bracebridge. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. Organizations interested in supporting this landmark event are encouraged to reach out.