Get Your Tickets For The Fretless Featuring Madeleine Roger In Port Carling

Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Doors and Bar open 7pm, show starts 8pm

Four ferocious players, masterful composition, and a genre-bending sound—Juno award-winning The Fretless is a Canadian quartet that has firmly taken its place on the map to a progressive form of “trad”.

A supergroup of celebrated solo artists, The Fretless has been creating a singular and signature sound that dares to expand the idea of what a string music quartet can be—transforming fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world. Within what appears to be a simple construct — two fiddles, a viola, and a cello — The Fretless has created a sound that is distinctly rich, multi-layered, and uniquely percussive. This tonal quality is pushing traditional music to new heights, producing a completely fresh approach to Folk music.

Madeleine Roger is a singer-songwriter from Winnipeg, Canada. While skillfully accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, it is her artistry as a songwriter that can silence a room, uniting her lyrical prowess with breathtaking melodies that linger long after they are sung.

Madeleine Roger will be joining The Fretless for this unforgettable string and vocal concert overlooking the water at Duke’s.

Buy tickets in advance to choose your seat and reserve your spot, as space is limited.

