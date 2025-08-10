Impaired Driver Hits OPP Cruiser In Oro-Medonte

One party was arrested and is facing impaired related charges after striking a police cruiser that was at the scene of a separate motor vehicle collision.

On August 10, 2025, just after 3:00 am, an officer was on Highway 11 northbound, near Line 1 in Oro-Medonte Township, conducting traffic control for a motor vehicle collision that had occurred. While the officer was in their vehicle the accused proceeded through the road closure colliding with the cruiser. The officer was transported to a local hospital where they were assessed and released with minor injuries. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Madeline KEITH, 23-years-old of Mississaga, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and

– Operation while impaired – 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The collision scene resulted in Highway 11 northbound being closed for numerous hours though the night as it was processed by members of the Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) Unit and has since been reopened.

The OPP ask any members of the public who witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, to please contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence E251074936. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911.