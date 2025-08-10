Fatal ATV Collision In Kearney

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision in Kearney.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pick-up and a all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Grass Lake Road, in Kearney. A 58-year-old person of Grimsby has died, and another person was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

Further details will be released as they become available.