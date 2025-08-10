Township Of Tiny Unveils Artwork From Community Art Project Funded Through County Of Simcoe Grant Breadcrumb

The Township of Tiny is unveiling the artwork from a community art project known as Art in Our Parks that was funded through a grant of $6,400 from the County of Simcoe’s Tourism, Culture, and Sport Enhancement Fund.

Through this grant, the township commissioned several local artists to work with approximately 70 students from Wyevale Central Public School and École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Croix. Together, they painted a total of 11 waste barrels (garbage cans) that will be displayed throughout the township at beaches, parks, and along the Tiny Rail Trail.

The four art themes of Art in Our Parks emphasize the cultural significance of Tiny including our rural landscape, beautiful beaches, rich Francophone culture, and the township’s commitment to pollinators as a recognized Bee City.

Art in Our Parks also highlights the importance of litter awareness by drawing attention to the waste barrels and helps to improve the aesthetics of the township’s public spaces.

The Township of Tiny would like to give a special thanks to the seven artists that partnered with us to bring this idea to life: Justin Burley, Samatha Daigle, Jocelyn Howe, Joanna Katchutas, Alex Kostecka-Silva, Angie Longpre, and Josephine Vaccaro-Chang. All seven of these talented local artists are from Simcoe County, highlighting the local impact of their involvement with the Art in Our Parks project.

“We’d like to thank the County of Simcoe for funding this amazing collaboration opportunity between local artists and our youth,” said Mayor David Evans. “All of this new artwork brings vibrancy to our parks, beaches, and trails. This project truly speaks to the talent of our community and is the perfect way to draw interest in the history and culture of Tiny.”

To see highlights of the Art in Our Parks project 2025, visit their Facebook profile or view the photo gallery at www.tiny.ca/photos