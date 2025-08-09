Barricaded Person Arrested Safely In Tay Township

An individual was taken into custody following a lengthy interaction with police which forced the closure of Park Street in Victoria Harbour last evening.

On the afternoon of August 7, 2025, at approximately 3:00p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attempted to arrest a male on the roadway at Park Street and Industrial Road in the Township of Tay for offences related to a prior investigation. The male resisted arrest and fled into a residence, refusing demands to exit. Due to concerns for the safety of the male and the public, Police cordoned off the area from traffic.

Additional OPP resources arrived on the scene including of the the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT),Canine and OPP Crisis Negotiators.

Shortly after 9:00p.m., Police were able to conclude the incident with the individual being taken into custody. A 47-year-old male of Tay Township is accused of the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Harassing Communications – 4 counts

Criminal Harassment – 4 counts

Resist Peace Officer

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.