A&W Burgers To Beat MS Day Returns Aug. 21 To Help Raise Funds For MS Canada

Canadian owned and operated burger chain, A&W Canada, rallies support for MS Canada with the help of multiple CCMA and JUNO Award winner Jess Moskaluke

On August 21, A&W Canada is rallying the nation to support a cause close to Canadians’ hearts on its annual Burgers to Beat MS Day – a fundraiser for Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). For every Teen Burger sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day, A&W will donate $2 to MS Canada. Since its inception in 2008, the fundraiser has raised more than $21.7 million to support MS research, programs and services for Canadians affected by MS.

As a Canadian owned-and-operated business, and the country’s original burger chain since 1956, A&W prides itself on its Canadian roots and its commitment to supporting a cause close to Canadians. The country has one of the highest rates of MS in the world and is home to some of the world’s leading MS researchers.

Starting today, you can donate to MS Canada by rounding up any purchase at an A&W restaurant, donating in restaurants, online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, through the A&W app, or by adding a donation when ordering A&W on the UberEats app.

“As a proudly Canadian company, we’re committed to supporting important causes that matter to Canadians,” says Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada. “Each year, A&W franchisees go above and beyond in their communities for Burgers to Beat MS Day with fundraising traditions like raffles, car shows and live music that bring the community together. We look forward to Canadians joining us again on August 21 as we help beat MS, one burger at a time.”

Rallying Support to Beat ‘Canada’s Disease’

MS is a neurological disease affecting the central nervous system including the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Over 90,000 Canadians live with the disease and approximately 12 people are diagnosed every day.

Funds raised from this campaign help MS Canada continue offering programs that improve the quality of life of the MS community, and fund research aimed at answering the most challenging questions about MS.

“Burgers to Beat MS has truly transformed lives across Canada since day one,” says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. “Every Canadian living with MS inspires our mission, and it’s incredible partnerships like the one we have with A&W, that amplify our ability to make positive impact. The funds we raise together don’t just support research—they drive breakthroughs, expand access to vital support and wellness programs, and empower us to advocate for real, lasting change. Together, we’re creating a brighter future for everyone affected by MS.”

Music That Makes a Difference

This year, A&W is partnering with internationally celebrated and multi-platinum CCMA and JUNO-award winning Canadian country music artist Jess Moskaluke, who has a personal connection to MS.

“My dad was one of the 90,000 Canadians living with MS, so my family and I understand the impact the disease can have on the individuals living with MS and those around them,” says Jess Moskaluke. “I’ve always loved supporting local and partnering with A&W and MS Canada, and Burgers to Beat MS Day allows me to support a well-loved Canadian business while using my platform to raise critical awareness and funds for all Canadians affected by the disease.”

A Celebration in Saskatoon

Ahead of Burgers to Beat MS Day, A&W and Jess Moskaluke will host a free public meet-and-greet event on Thursday, August 7th at an A&W in Saskatoon – the birthplace of the Burgers to Beat MS campaign, and Jess’s home province.

When : Thursday, August 7 , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: , Where : A&W, 2512 8th Street East, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , S7H 0V6

: A&W, 2512 8th Street East, , S7H 0V6 Details: Guests can meet Jess Moskaluke, take photos, receive an autograph, buy Teen Burgers, and enter to win tickets to her upcoming Saskatoon show on the Life For Me Tour. MS Canada representatives can provide information about MS and accept donations at the event.

Burgers to Beat MS Day is a great opportunity to connect communities and is a powerful example of Canadians helping Canadians. Whether heading to a local restaurant in person, enjoying A&W via delivery, donating directly to the campaign online or at the Jess Moskaluke meet & greet event, everyone can come together on August 21st and beat MS one burger at a time.

Susan Senecal, Pamela Valentine, Jess Moskaluke or an MS Canada Ambassador are available for interviews between July 21 and August 21.