Canada’s Beloved Nestea Iced Tea Brand Is Back

Just in time to join in on the summer fun, your thirst-quenching bestea is available in a ready to drink format and is here to stay! From coast-to-coast, Nestea® is hitting the shelves at participating grocery and convenience stores

“We’re thrilled to bring Nestea® in ready to drink format across the country.” said Jean Gagnon, Vice President, Cold Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (KDP Canada). “This beloved brand holds a special place in many hearts, and we’re excited to carry that legacy forward with the quality and innovation Canadians expect from KDP.”

Available now at major grocery and convenience retailers across the country, including Loblaws, Walmart, Sobeys, Metro, IGA, Amazon, and more, Nestea® RTD comes in four refreshing flavours: Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, and Lemon Zero Sugar. The beverages are offered in four popular formats: 355mL can, 473mL and 1.89L bottles, and a 10-pack of 200mL tetra packs. Canadian’s can also enjoy Nestea® when dining out or on the go, with availability in a variety of ready to drink and fountain formats at your favourite establishments.

Retailers across Canada are preparing for strong consumer demand as Nestea® rolls out in ready-to-drink format, supported by a high-impact national campaign. “Nestea® in RTD format presents a strong opportunity to meet consumer demand and drive category growth,” said Knolly Smith, Vice President of Sales at KDP Canada. “With excitement already building in market, we’re working closely with our retail partners to ensure they’re well positioned to capture the opportunity.”

KDP Canada is also supporting the launch with a 360-marketing campaign titled ”Nothing’s Like Nestea®,” including digital and social OLV, OOH placements, in-store retail activations, PR support, influencer engagements and a comprehensive social media campaign. This campaign highlights the authentic love Canadians have for the brand, and the thirst-quenching love Nestea can deliver.

Nestea® fans in the GTA looking to find their bestea are invited to visit the brand’s activation taking place at the Toronto Eaton Centre on August 28-31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a chance to sip on this iconic Canadian brand.