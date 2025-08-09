CanadaOne Auto Drives Mental Health Forward With $1M Gift To RVH

The energy was electric Tuesday night at Boots & Hearts Barn Burner, and not just because of the music. In front of a packed crowd, Alex Nuttall, Mayor of Barrie, announced a historic $1-million gift from CanadaOne Auto to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.

The donation, the largest ever to mental health at RVH, will directly support the expansion of RVH’s regional mental health program—bringing more care, more compassion, and more hope to people across Simcoe Muskoka.

The announcement was met with cheers and heartfelt applause from the Barn Burner’s attendees, recognizing the need for strong mental health services in the region. The expanded program will include more inpatient beds, enhanced outpatient services, and new spaces designed to promote healing and dignity.

“This is a bold step forward,” said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO, “CanadaOne Auto’s generosity sends a powerful message: mental health matters. And together, we’re building a system that reflects that.”

The Keep Life Wild campaign is RVH’s $100-million fundraising effort to expand and transform healthcare across the region. With this gift, CanadaOne Auto joins a growing list of community champions helping to end hallway medicine, reduce wait times, and ensure world-class care is available close to home.

To learn more or make a gift, visit https://www.keeplifewild.ca