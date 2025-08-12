Orillia Museum Of Art & History Invites Community To Help Shape Its Future

OMAH wants to create a community space for you, Orillia! The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is inviting community members, visitors, members, and supporters to share their ideas and insights through a short, confidential survey that will help guide the development of the Museum’s new strategic plan.

As OMAH continues to evolve as a hub for creativity, culture, and connection in the heart of Orillia, the Museum is committed to listening to the voices of those it serves. The survey is an opportunity for the public to help shape the future direction of exhibitions, programming, community engagement, and more.

“We want to ensure OMAH reflects the needs, values, and aspirations of our community,” said Ninette Gyorody, Executive Director of OMAH. “Your input will directly inform our next strategic plan, helping us grow and serve the community even better in the years ahead.”

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and all responses will remain strictly confidential. Whether you’re a frequent visitor or simply curious about the Museum’s role in the community, your feedback is welcome and encouraged.

To participate in the survey, visit: COMMUNITY SURVEY FOR OMAH

The survey will remain open until Wednesday, August 27, 2025.