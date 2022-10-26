More Than 1,050 Students Set To Cross The Stage At Georgian’s Fall Ceremonies

With approximately 2,078 students graduating from 103 programs this fall, Georgian is hosting two convocation ceremonies on Oct. 25 to congratulate more than 1,000 students who have chosen to receive their credential in person.

Graduates have completed programs at all seven Georgian campuses in Barrie, Midland, Muskoka (Bracebridge), Orangeville, Orillia, Owen Sound and South Georgian Bay (Collingwood).

Friends and family members will attend as guests, making this one of the most meaningful times of the academic year at the college.

Convocation dates:

Ceremonies take place:

Tuesday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Convocation ceremonies will be held at the Sadlon Arena, 555 Bayview Dr., Barrie

Note: Georgian College live streams their convocation ceremonies so that family near and far who cannot attend in person can watch their graduate cross the stage. The videos will be posted on their website so people can watch live. Here’s more information about convocation ceremonies at Georgian.