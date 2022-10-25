Killaloe OPP Warning Community Of Local Phishing Scam

Police are warning residents to be on their guard due to a recent local phishing scam.

On October 20, 2022, police responded to a fraud call from a local pharmacy in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. Pharmacy staff reported that they had received several calls from concerned community residents, who advised the staff that someone posing as pharmacy employees had been calling and asking for their personal information surrounding prescriptions.

Phishing is a scam designed to lure you into providing your personal information. For example, a scammer could send an email, text, social media, or voice message that appears to be from a recognizable institution or company, such as:

a bank

online subscription services (i.e., Netflix, Amazon)

a business

government department or agency

The message may claim that you need to update your account or that your tax refund is ready. Whatever the message is, it’s an attempt to trick you into providing your personal or financial information.

Always verify the that the call is legitimate by doing your own research into the agency calling and don’t be afraid to say no.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

FRAUD…Recognize it…Report it…Stop it.