FedNor Invests Close To $5.8M In The Parry Sound And Muskoka Regions

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced FedNor investments totalling $5,799,103 for 13 community and business growth initiatives in the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions. Minister Boissonnault was in Muskoka to attend the Ontario Tourism Summit 2022. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and is expected to create and maintain 365 jobs.

Initiatives funded through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program

Township of McDougall

$972,810

The Township of McDougall is receiving $972,810 to expand its infrastructure at the Parry Sound Industrial Park, paving the way to create up to 22 new fully-serviced lots.

District of Parry Sound Employment Services Incorporated (Employment North)

$614,793

Employment North is receiving $614,793 to renovate a former church in downtown South River to create a Community Hub to promote economic and social development in the Almaguin Highlands region.

Muskoka Brewery

$250,000

Muskoka Brewery is receiving a repayable investment of $250,000 to adopt state-of-the-art green technology to improve its brewing and waste management processes, leading to new best practices that will be shared industry-wide.

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce

$191,500

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce is receiving $191,500 to market and promote the region as a safe premier post COVID-19 travel destination.

Township of Armour

$100,000

The Township of Armour is receiving $100,000 to hire a brand coordinator to develop and implement a branding strategy for the Almaguin Highlands region.

Inspire Tech Canada Corp.

$75,000

Inspire Tech Canada Corp. is receiving $75,000 to design and implement a Virtual Robotic and Automation Platform to help improve technical skills of students.

Emsdale Airport Authority

$50,000

The Emsdale Airport Authority is receiving $50,000 to revitalize the 6,000 square foot hangar at the public airport in Novar, helping to attract two new businesses.

Town of Parry Sound

$35,000

The Town of Parry Sound is receiving $35,000 to hire a youth intern to create climate change awareness and attract green and clean businesses to the area.

Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce

$35,000

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce is receiving $35,000 to hire a youth intern to assist with several incremental chamber strategies that would enhance business viability and growth in the area.

Initiatives funded through FedNor’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program

Huntsville Forest Products

$1,000,000

Huntsville Forest Products is receiving a repayable investment of $1,000,000 to support development costs for its new 60,000 square foot saw mill expansion project in Huntsville.

Nextup Care Inc.

$600,000

Nextup Care Inc. is receiving a repayable FedNor investment of $600,000 to support late stage development and the commercialization of its Intelligent Patient Scheduling Platform.

Muskoka Roastery Coffee Company

$375,000

The Muskoka Roastery Coffee Company is receiving $375,000 to assist with equipment purchases, infrastructure upgrades and the implementation of new green technologies.

Initiatives funded through FedNor’s Community Futures Program

Parry Sound Area Community Business and Development Centre

$1,500,000

The Parry Sound Area Community Business and Development Centre is receiving $1.5 million to support its ongoing operations for the next five years, ensuring the organization can continue to provide business counseling and investment services to small and medium-sized businesses, and leadership in community strategic planning.