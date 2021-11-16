More Details Released About Missing Person In Wahta First Nation

Bracebridge OPP are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a missing person in the area of Ragged Rapids Road in Wahta First Nations.

49 year-old Diana Kasper of Washago was last seen Friday November 12th, 2021. Female is described as 5’6, shoulder length straight blond hair, approximately 160lbs, medium build, fair skin, scars on left cheek and jawline, Chinese symbol tattoo on back of neck and a music notes tattoo above one ankle.

OPP Aviation unit began a search of the area yesterday with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K9. They will resume their search efforts today.

Anyone will information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.