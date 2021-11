Monday, November 15, 2021

The Muskoka Men’s Basketball League returned to the hardwood! In first week action at Huntsville High School Fike Masonry topped Bracebridge Medical Centre Thunder 65 to 52. And Raptors 705 Unity Group Financial fell to Family Place Restaurant & Pizza 68 to 73.

At Gravenhurst High School Clear Lake Brewing Company outgunned Boone Plumbing Ballers 71 to 58. Please visit the website for league standings.