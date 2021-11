Details are limited, but here is what we know.

Bracebridge and Orillia OPP are conducting a search for a missing person. Bracebridge officers along with Muskoka Crime, Orillia OPP Aviation, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K9 units are conducting a search in the area.

The OPP want to assure you there are no concerns for public safety, and OPP appreciate your patience with police presence in the area. The investigation is ongoing.