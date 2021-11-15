Fire Department Annual Toy Drive Fast Approaching

Gravenhurst Firefighters are once again gearing up to collect toys to help the Salvation Army provide a Merry Christmas for area children who may not receive a gift otherwise this holiday season.

Firefighters will be stationed at two locations collecting toy donations for the Salvation Army:

Gravenhurst Canadian Tire on Saturday, November 20th, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Muskoka Discovery Centre on Saturday, November 27th, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents also have the option of dropping off unwrapped toys to the Gravenhurst Fire Department, Station #1 (190-1 Harvie street) during regular business now, until November 26th.

“All kids deserve to have a present under their tree on Christmas morning, and despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing this year’s Santa Claus parade, the need in our community still exists,” said Danielle Ryan, firefighter, and toy drive coordinator. “This campaign has grown in success every year since its inauguration and we’re hopeful that even under the current circumstances, this year will be no different,” explained Ryan.

This is an excellent opportunity for the community to support one another locally and to give back after what has been a particularly challenging time for many local families. All donations of new, unwrapped gifts are welcome. While we encourage people to make donations for children of all ages, we ask those who wish to donate to also consider including gift cards and books for the older children.