Missing Person Last Seen On Hwy 118E In Highlands East

The Bancroft OPP is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing near Bancroft.

Hope Jemimah (Ogutu), age 29, was last seen on Highway 118 near Cheddar Road in the Municipality of Highlands East on April 12th, 2021.

Jemimah was wearing a green knee length jacket and was observed next to her silver Mazda 2006 hatchback. She is described as being 160 cm (5’2”) with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. A photo is attached. It is believed she left her vehicle and could possibly be on foot.

OPP Emergency Response Team members, Aviation Services and a Remotely Piloted Aerial System are conducting a search of the area.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.