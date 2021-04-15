Weapons Charges Laid Against A Severn Township Resident

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with weapons offences along with several other offences.

On April 13, 2021, just before midnight, officers were called to a local hotel regarding a male that had threatened another person with a firearm.

Responding Officers attended the hotel and investigated a male regarding the complaint. During the investigation, 2 knives and a pellet gun was seized. As a result the male was arrested and charged.

Andrew Jones, age 35, of Severn Township, has been charged with:

Uttering Threats

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with release order X4

Possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition order X2

Mischief Under $5000

Resist Peace Officer X5

Assault a Peace Officer X4

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.