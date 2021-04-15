Weapons Charges Laid Against A Severn Township Resident

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with weapons offences along with several other offences.
On April 13, 2021, just before midnight, officers were called to a local hotel regarding a male that had threatened another person with a firearm.
Responding Officers attended the hotel and investigated a male regarding the complaint. During the investigation, 2 knives and a pellet gun was seized. As a result the male was arrested and charged.
Andrew Jones, age 35, of Severn Township, has been charged with:
- Uttering Threats
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with release order X4
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition order X2
- Mischief Under $5000
- Resist Peace Officer X5
- Assault a Peace Officer X4
The accused has been held for a bail hearing.