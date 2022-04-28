Missing Person From Seguin Township

On April 26, 2022, the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a missing person.

Denise Herbert, age 48, of Seguin Township, Ontario is described as:

Caucasian

5’3″ (160cm)

140lbs (63.5kg)

long blonde hair

in the company of a Collie dog named Ranger

operating a brown 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Police and family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.